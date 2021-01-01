Emad.Star A Queen Was Born In July Happy Birthday To Me Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

A Queen Was Born In July Happy Birthday To Me is the best idea for your Queen who was born in July. Make perfect gifts for your lovers, wife, family, friends or girlfriend by these cool tee on their Birthday This July birthday tee would make a great for a birthday party. Best gifts for women or girls who celebrate birthday or birth month occasion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only