This multi-piece image is such a versatile decorative accent. It layers your personal style into your home, fills in the blanks on an empty wall, and brings a wall to life. To hang it, you need only to apply an anchor to the wall of your choice. It has a premium hand-wrapped Giclée canvas, 100% made in the USA and created to last. Size: 24" H x 48" W x 1.5" D