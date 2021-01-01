"A Nurse's Heart" By House Fenway, Ready To Hang Framed Print, White Frame

"A Nurse's Heart" is by Artisan House Fenway. This 15"X19" decorative white framed wall art. Script says "A Good Nurse takes care of patients; A Great Nurse also takes care of the Hearts". Our products are proudly made by skilled American workers. The surface of our framed art is textured with a fade resistant coating, so no glass is necessary. A vegetable-based glue is used in the production of our products, and our frames are crafted from 100% recycled material. In keeping with our environmentally friendly approach towards manufacturing. Arrives ready to hang. Format: White Framed