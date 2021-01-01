I AM A Natural Down and Feather Pillow - Standard/Queen

The I AM™ A Natural Pillow is perfect for you if you want an all natural pillow to sleep soundly on each night! Made with a 233 thread count 100percent soft cotton cover with a corded edge, you'll experience the luxurious comfort of a down exterior wrapping around a feather core. The interior chamber of feathers provide support while the outer chamber of down cradles the head. This Trilogy pillow will ensure you enjoy a great night's sleep with the perfect amount of firm support for side sleepers. Size: Standard/Queen.