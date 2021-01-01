A80' Modern 3-Light Arc Floor Lamp with 3-Way Switch, Beige Burlap Drum Shades + Antique Bronze Finish

AESTHETIC STYLE: Multi-directional floor lamp elevates your home with its warm light & pre-assembled woven burlap shades. Easy access mechanical rotary knob/switch located on its body allows for 3 different brightness levels to fit your light preference UNIQUE, BRIGHT LIGHT FOR ANY ROOM: Place this tall elegant fixture in any area to brighten up your decor. Perfect to place behind a sofa, couch or sectional in the living room, next to a work space or table in the office, or in the corner of your bedroom UL LISTED FOR YOUR SAFETY: UL listed for dry locations. Uses (3) LED, CFL or up to 100W traditional incandescent medium base bulbs. Bulbs sold separately DIMENSIONS: Floor Lamp: 80' (H) x 36' (L), Shades: 7.5' (H) x 11' (D), 7.5' (H) x 11.75' (D), 7.5' (H) x 12.25' (D), Weighted Base: 12' (D) x 2' (H). Dimmer, wall switch, timer and smart plug compatible UNMATCHED QUALITY AND CUSTOMER CARE: Designed and supported in California. Quality, innovation, and attrac