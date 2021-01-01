A-D Peter Thomas Roth Triple Action Power PeelAuto-Delivery

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Triple Action Power Peel is packed with a 49.4% AHA/BHA triple-acid complex of phytic acid, glycolic acid, and salicylic acid that visibly smooths and helps reduce signs of aging. Chemical exfoliation works intensively to help diminish the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. Sodium PCA lightly hydrates to help leave skin feeling soft, healthy, and balanced, not tight or dry.



And with this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new shipment approximately every 60 days for two years.



How do I use it: Press cotton pad tightly over bottle opening and slowly tilt bottle to saturate pad with the peel. Spread evenly onto clean skin at nighttime, avoiding eyes. Slight tingling is common. Leave on two minutes then rinse thoroughly with water to neutralize peel. For best results, use two to three times a week at night with continued use. For external use only.



Sunburn Alert: This product contains an alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA) that may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun and particularly the possibility of sunburn. Use a sunscreen, wear protective clothing and limit sun exposure while using this product and for a week afterwards.



