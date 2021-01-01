A-D BeautyBio GloPRO Body and Face Prep Pad Kit Auto-Delivery

BeautyBio GloPRO Skin Prep Pads are formulated with a proprietary peptide designed to help clean and prepare the skin prior to using the GloPRO tool. They can also be used on their own after cleansing your skin. GloPRO Skin Prep Pads should be used on cleansed skin that's free of makeup, on all areas where you intend to use the GloPRO tool. Exfoliating Peptide-Infused Body Wipes with SteriGlo technology are dual-sided, alcohol-free body cleansing wipes that exfoliate, cleanse, and refresh skin on-the-go. Free of artificial fragrances, these wipes are ideal for at-home use or easy to pop into your gym or travel bag. With this Auto-Delivery plan, you'll receive a new supply every 90 days for two years. How do I use it: Swipe Skin Prep Pads over cleansed and makeup-free skin. Prep Pads should be used prior to GloPRO treatment anywhere on the face and body. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Swipe Body Wipes across targeted areas (chest, arms, torso, and legs) prior to GloPRO treatment. To cleanse and condition, swipe target areas with the smooth side. To exfoliate and remove surface level dead skin cells, swipe with the textured side. From BeautyBio.