A-D WEN by Chaz Dean Kids Cleansing Cond 1galAuto-Delivery

A revolutionary concept that was developed as an alternative to the way people are used to cleansing their hair. It eliminates the use of shampoo and its harsh detergents and chemicals. WEN Kids Cleansing Conditioner replaces shampoo, conditioner, deep conditioner, detangler, and leave-in conditioner, giving you five products in one bottle.



Following the concept started by Chaz Dean, WEN Kids Cleansing Conditioner eliminates the use of harsh detergents or chemicals, effectively cleansing and hydrating the hair. It's specially formulated for children, the unique formulations gentle for pediatric use. WEN Kids Cleansing Conditioner uses beneficial ingredients extracted from fruits and botanicals, providing hair with the moisture and hydration it needs to stay as healthy-looking and shiny as possible. Each formulation is universal.



How do I use it: Rinse hair thoroughly. Apply one to two pumps into palms and rub together. Apply two to four pumps for medium-length hair; four to six pumps for long hair. Apply to scalp and hair, adding a splash of water to distribute. WEN has no detergents or sodium lauryl sulfate, so it won't lather. Massage thoroughly into hair, comb through, and leave in for the duration of shower for maximum cleansing and conditioning. Rinse thoroughly, massaging scalp and running fingers through to the ends. Apply a dime-sized to quarter-sized amount, depending on hair length and texture, as a leave-in conditioner to soaking wet hair. For best results, it is suggested to cleanse, rinse, and repeat, using half the recommended pumps for the first cleanse and the remaining half for the second cleanse.



From WEN by Chaz Dean.