Rabbit Â® White Compact Electric Wine Opener

Raise a glass to this compact electric corkscrew. Simply place on top of your favorite bottle of wine and let the corkscrew do all the work, automatically removing and ejecting the cork. The petite base features a built-in foil cutter and stores the opener vertically and horizontally. The easiest corkscrew you'll ever use, the white compact electric wine opener works on all corks and recharges for use on the patio, at a campsite or on the beach. Plastic, stainless steel Base holds opener horizontally or vertically Built-in foil cutter in base Soft-grip handle Includes charging cable and cordless, rechargeable lithium ion battery Imported