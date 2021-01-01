Trademark Fine Art 'A Church for all Seasons' Canvas Art by Nicky Boehme

Artist: Nicky BoehmeSubject: LandscapeStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features churches in an autumn forest landscape. Prominent Colors: Grey, Tan, Light Blue, Brown, Blue Nicky Boehmes paintings of quaint, peaceful, scenes awash with dramatic light and vibrant color, draw the viewer into a romantic and memorable adventure of a special place and time. Ms. Boehme studied Technical art at the Oakland Art Institute in California and went on to become the Art Director of several national art agencies. It was at this time that she received numerous awards as an illustrator and graphic designer. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.