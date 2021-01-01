9W 120V A19 E26 Frosted Smart LED Bulb by Bulbrite (190125)

The 9W 120V A19 E26 Frosted Smart LED Bulb from Bulbrite sets itself apart in its blend of comfort, style, and convenience. The lamps E26 base makes it fitting with most ceiling, wall, or tabletop fixtures. Its familiar rounded silhouette and milky hue add to its familiar aesthetic. The lamps functionality is unlocked via the Bulbrite Solana app or smart voice devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Through a smart device, one can adjust the lamps radiance and color temperature. A cohesive scene between fixtures can be created in the app. One can also turn off and on the lights on a set schedule with the app. Innovative, energy-efficient light source solutions delivered with the Bulbrite Promise, which includeshigh quality products, educating customers, and delivering outstanding service.