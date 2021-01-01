9Pcs Outdoor Patio Rattan Dining Sets With Glass Table And Cushioned Seating Sectional Conversation Set

This is our 9 Pieces Patio Wicker Dining Furniture Sets, including 1 table, 4 single chairs, 4 ottomans and 12 cushions. These zippered cushions fill with thick cotton giving you optimal comfort and relaxation.The design of 9 pieces patio dining sets will go well with any garden or backyard arrangement and landscaping. Fashionable rattan and modern design complements any space and the durable construction will make this piece a favorite of yours for summers to come, creating a beautiful and luxurious outdoor living space for you and your guests.