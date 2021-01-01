9pc Queen Rose Cotton Twill Duvet Cover Set - Red

The Rose Duvet Set is perfect for those seeking a traditional and comfortable atmosphere. The duvet cover features a timeless floral motif in a classic color scheme. The duvet cover reverses to reveal a cozy striped pattern on an the ground. Three decorative pillow use embroidery and fabric manipulation to highlight the same elements seen on the duvet cover. Three decorative pillow, two shams, two euro shams, and one bedskirt are included with the duvet cover to complete this set. A duvet cover is a protective cover for your comforter, most likely for your down comforter. Sometimes it's referred to as a comforter cover. Duvet covers are not filled. It has an opening where you can insert your comforter. Filler not included. Size: Queen.