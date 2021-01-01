9pc Glaivewood Sturdy Counter Extendable Dining Table Set Espresso - HOMES: Inside + Out

Elegance and fun come together with the Homes: Inside + Out Glaivewood Counter Height 9 Piece Dining Set in Espresso. The chair's rich, espresso finish and padded, Faux leather seats have a sleek, contemporary design, while the slatted backs give a more traditional feel. Dine and converse in complete luxury with the 16-inch expandable leaf that will fit your whole family comfortably. The counter height design offers an informal, untraditional way of dining that inspires conversation and laughter. The Homes: Inside + Out Glaivewood Counter Height 9 Piece Dining Set in Espresso provides a dining experience that is far from boring!