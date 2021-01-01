Best Access 9KZ37DV14KPS3 EZ Series Electronic Keyless Entry Door Lever Set with "14" Lever "KP" Trim S3 Strike and 2-3/4" Backset - Less SFIC Satin

Best Access 9KZ37DV14KPS3 EZ Series Electronic Keyless Entry Door Lever Set with "14" Lever, "KP" Trim, S3 Strike and 2-3/4" Backset - Less SFIC Product may differ slightly from what is shown above. Please check the attached catalog for specific rose and handle stylesCylindrical Latch with Key Override Function:Dead locking latchbolt operated by lever on either side, except when outside lever is locked by internal motor drive mechanismInternal motor drive mechanism operated by electronic signal when presenting valid tokenGreen light indicates valid accessRed light and sounder indicate invalid access attemptFeatures:Exceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 1 certificationConstructed of top quality materials for premium feel and durabilityInstalls on doors with 1-1/8" to 2-1/4" door thicknessReversible handing for right or left doorsMeets criteria of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Includes a square corner latch faceplateUL Listed 3 hour ratingAccepts all Best 7-Pin SFIC cores, select aboveCovered by a 3 Year Limited and 3 Year Finish warrantySpecifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2-1/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 4-3/4"Trim Width: 3-5/16"Trim Height: 10-1/2"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerInterchangeable Core Type: SFICMaterial: Brass, Steel, Zinc Electronic Satin Chrome