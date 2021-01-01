Best Access 9K37D16CS3 9K Series Storeroom Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with "16" Lever "C" Trim S3 Strike and 2-3/4" Backset - Less SFIC Satin Chrome

Best Access 9K37D16CS3 9K Series Storeroom Keyed Entry Door Lever Set with "16" Lever, "C" Trim, S3 Strike and 2-3/4" Backset - Less SFIC Product may differ slightly from what is shown above. Please check the attached catalog for specific rose and handle styles.Storeroom ANSI F86 Function:Operated by turning key in the outside lever or rotating inside leverOutside lever is always fixedInside lever is always unlockedFeatures:Please select interchangeable core from options aboveExceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 1 certificationConstructed of top quality materials for premium feel and durabilityInstalls on doors with 1-3/4" to 2-1/4" door thicknessReversible handing for right or left doorsMeets criteria of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Includes a square corner latch faceplateUL Listed 3 hour ratingAccepts all Best 7-Pin SFIC cores, select aboveCovered by a 10 Year Mechanical and 3 Year Finish warrantySpecifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2-1/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 5-3/8"Handle Projection: 2-3/4"Trim Width: 3"Trim Height: 3"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerInterchangeable Core Type: SFICMaterial: Brass, Bronze, Zinc Storeroom Satin Chrome