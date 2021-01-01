Best Access 9K30N15CS3 9K Series Passage Door Lever Set with "15" Lever "C" Trim S3 Strike and 2-3/4" Backset Satin Chrome Leverset Passage

Best Access 9K30N15CS3 9K Series Passage Door Lever Set with "15" Lever, "C" Trim, S3 Strike and 2-3/4" Backset Product may differ slightly from what is shown above. Please check the attached catalog for specific rose and handle styles.Passage ANSI F75 Function:Operated by rotating inside lever or rotating outside leverOutside lever is always unlockedInside lever is always unlockedFeatures:Exceeds criteria for BHMA Grade 1 certificationConstructed of top quality materials for premium feel and durabilityInstalls on doors with 1-3/4" to 2-1/4" door thicknessReversible handing for right or left doorsMeets criteria of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)Includes a square corner latch faceplateUL Listed 3 hour ratingCovered by a 10 Year Mechanical and 3 Year Finish warrantySpecifications:Backset: 2-3/4"Door Thickness: 1-3/4" to 2-1/4"Cross Bore: 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Handing: Reversible Left or RightHandle Length: 5-3/8"Handle Projection: 2-3/4"Trim Width: 3"Trim Height: 3"Latch Faceplate: Square CornerMaterial: Brass, Bronze, Zinc Satin Chrome