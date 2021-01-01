9ft. Rustic White Berry Pre-Lit Garland with 100 Clear Lights

Christmas garlands are a must have if you want to impress your guests during the holidays, and this one of a kind garland is sure to meet those expectations. The Rustic White Berry garland is a pre-lit, remote-controlled, battery-operated Christmas garland with 100 LED mini lights. 9 ft. from tip to tip, the Rustic White Berry garland features a handcrafted design complete with white berries, pinecones, and realistic greenery to give a modern touch on traditional minimalist garlands. The life-like artificial garland is perfect either indoors or outdoors, whether you want to hang it on your fireplace mantle, or display it above your front door. Either way, be sure to complete the look with a matching wreath!