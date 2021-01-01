From haute decor
9ft Pre-Lit LED Flocked Artificial Garland - Haute Décor
Advertisement
The Frosted Christmas Garland is full of snowy fun and charm! This Pre-lit 9-foot-long x 12-inch diameter Christmas garland is adorned with red and silver shatterproof ornaments, faux red berries, and 240 snow-tipped PVC mixed greenery. Pre-strung with 100 warm white LED lights that are brighter than most, has an end to end plug connection that allows you to connect multiple garlands together. Weather safe for indoors or out. Measures 9-foot-Long x 12-inch Diameter and Weighs 5.1 pounds. Cord length is 70 inches long.