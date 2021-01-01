9ft Pre-lit Flocked Cashmere Artificial Garland Clear Lights - Wondershop

Light up your wintry scene with this 9-Foot Pre-lit Flocked Cashmere Artificial Garland Clear Lights from Wondershop™. This artificial Christmas garland makes a great addition to your seasonal decorations. It's decorated with flocked pine branches to bring a natural look, and pre-lit with 50 clear light bulbs to cast a welcoming holiday glow. This ready-to-use garland is suitable for both indoor and sheltered outdoor use. Drape it over your fireplace, porch railing or front door, or simply place it on a table to brighten up the festive season. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.