9Ft 3-Tiers Outdoor Patio Umbrella For Garden Deck Backyard Pool Shade Outside Deck Swimming Pool

In the summer, it's very comfortable to organize activities or lie down outdoor, however, there's definitely a premise: you need a piece of shade to protect your skin from the sun. Here comes a patio umbrella, which provides you with shade to enjoy the beautiful life of summer.?3-Tiers Wind Vent?It has 3-Tiers air vent at the top to stop the wind pulling the parasol upwards. It also helps to keep you cool when you're sitting beneath the canopy while adding extra stability.?High Quality Material?There's no better way to sit back and enjoy the sun than with this 3-Tiers patio umbrella from us. 100% high quality polyester canopy is waterproof, fade resistant and easy to clean. This outdoor umbrella has excellent materials and quality, and its waterproof and ultraviolet that you don't have to worry about bad weather preventing you from chatting outside. ?Sturdy Construction?The 1.49'' diameter steel pole and 8 steel ribs provide enhanced durability to this umbrella. The pole sprayed with an anti-oxidation paint against rust, corrosion, chipping and peeling, comes with 1 mm wall thickness, providing stronger support than most umbrellas in the market.?Push Button Tilt and Crank System?This umbrella has a crank handle, which can control the opening and closing of the umbrella. You can easily open and close the umbrella by rotating the rocker. And You can also press the push button to tilt the umbrella canopy for blocking the sun’s rays at any angle. It is even easy to use for kids and the elderly.?Easy to Assemble and Storage?It is easily set up and store away. Clear instructions are included with information on how to assemble and care for the umbrella.?Weight & Dimensions?Umbrella Shade Size:108"(Dia) x 96"(H)Pole Size:1.49"(Dia) x 96"(H)Package Dimensions:56.69" X 7.87" X 7.87"Item Weight:14 lbsG.W. Weight:17 lbs?specification??Features?Canopy Shape:round,without flapCanopy Material:PolyesterPole Material:SteelRib Material:SteelUV Protection (UPF):40+Canopy Durability:Weather Resistant; Water Resistant;UV ResistantColor Fastness:Up to European Standard Level 4Wind Vent:YesNumber of vents1Opening Mechanism:Crank LiftTilt:YesTilt Method:Push buttonAngle Of Inclination:45 DegreesAdjustable Height:NoLighted:NoPackage Includes:1 x 9Ft Outdoor Umbrella; 1xInstructionStand Included:NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use:Commercial&Residential UseCountry of Origin:Made in ChinaRecommended Counter Weight67 lbs (30kg) ?About Assembly?Installation Required:YesLevel of Assembly:Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required:YesSuggested Number of People:1Additional Parts Required:YesAssembly Instructions Included:Yes?About Warranty?Commercial Warranty:NoProduct Warranty:YesFull or Limited Warranty:LimitedWarranty Length:45 Days Fabric Color: Red