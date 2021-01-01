From currey and company
Currey and Company 9970 Marjorie Skouras Hedy 4 Light Chandelier with Cascades of Glass Beads Pyrite Bronze / Cream / Gray Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Currey and Company 9970 Marjorie Skouras Hedy 4 Light Chandelier with Cascades of Glass Beads This stunning chandelier features cascades of cream glass beads, suspended from a pyrite bronze wrought iron frame. Two bands of oval gray glass beads add style and visual interest. Suitable for a wide variety of spaces, this chandelier is sure to add charm to any room.Currey and Company 9970 Features:Material: Wrought Iron / GlassFixture Type: HardwireSocket Finish: WhiteCurrey and Company 9970 Specifications:Height: 33"Diameter: 22"Number Of Bulbs Required: 4 (not Included)Bulb Type: EdisonSocket Type: PorcelainMaximum Watts Per Socket: 60Maximum Wattage For Product: 240Cord Length: 13'Chain Length: 8'Canopy Diameter: 5.75" Pyrite Bronze / Cream / Gray