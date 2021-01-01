Fuller Tool 997-7030 9 Piece Hand Tool Set Complete with Leather Tool Belt

Fuller Tool s the quality of the tools for life 7" Linesman Plier, 6" Diagonal cutting plier; 8" Longnose Plier. Hardened steel jaws, cushioned non-slip grip provides comfort and better control. Built-in Cutters. 16 oz Claw hammer, heat-treated forged steel head for superior strength, greater durability & high impact resistance. Non-slip ergonomic handle for better comfort & control. Magnetic nail holder. 25' Easy-read SAE & metric tape measure. Rubber-covered for a firm grip & impact protection. 1" Wide Easy Read blade. Sliding end hook ensures you measure a accurately. Includes handy belt clip. Phillips #2 screwdriver, slotted 1/4"x4" Screwdriver, square #2 screwdriver. Durable, tough high-carbon steel blades, Ergonomic Golden grip handles, rust-resistant shanks. 11-Pocket tool belt, of high-quality split leather, will endure years of heavy-duty use. Features quick release buckle, reinforced rivets at key stress points. , what a great home starter, father/ mother day, Christmas gift for the man and woman in your life. , Pliers; screwdrivers; hammer; tape measure; tool pouch What a great home starter, father/ mother day, Christmas gift for the man and woman in your life.