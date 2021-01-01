From nameeks
Nameeks 99677/1 Windisch 8" Wall Mounted Single Sided Makeup Mirror with 3x Magnification - Includes Light Chrome / 3x Home Decor Mirrors Make-up
Advertisement
Nameeks 99677/1 Windisch 8" Wall Mounted Single Sided Makeup Mirror with 3x Magnification - Includes Light Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brass and glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useSingle swing arm configurationAll hardware for installation is includedSpecifications:Glass Edge: PlainHeight: 7-7/8"Installation Type: Wall MountedMagnification: 3XMirror Frame: FramelessMirror Shape: SquarePower Type: Plug-InWidth: 7-7/8" Make-up Mirror Chrome / 3x