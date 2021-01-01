From kohler
KOHLER 99532-TK-1WG Poplin 36-Inch Vanity with Toe Kick, 2 Doors and 1 Drawer, Cherry Tweed
Advertisement
Combines with Solid/Expressions(TM) and Ceramic/Impressions(TM) vanity tops (sold separately) for a complete vanity Frameless construction with full-overlay doors Three-way adjustable slow-close door hinges with 110-degree opening capability for easy cabinet access Full-extension 18-inch depth drawer with slow-close under-mount slides for smooth opening Coordinates with the K-99687 Poplin/Marabou rectangular pull (sold separately), Manufacturer: KOHLER