Kichler 9953 1 Light Post Light from the Alameda Collection Canyon View Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head Post Lights

Kichler 9953 1 Light Post Light from the Alameda Collection Kichler 9953 Alameda Outdoor Post LanternThis 1 light outdoor post light from the Alameda™ collection will bring a cozy, down-to-earth design to your outer décor. A classic lantern shape, this fixture features a distinctive Canyon View™ finish and luminous Honey Opalescent Glass. Product Features: Outdoor post lights ceiling lights add a touch of elegance to any landscape Housing is constructed of solid brass - providing years of reliable performance Fully covered under Kichler’s limited warranty Features Rectangle Shaped Glass Shade Pair this post light with a variety of outdoor lights from the Alameda Collection for a coordinated landscape Ultra Secure Mounting Assembly Product Specifications: Height: 12.25" (measured from bottom of shade or bulb to highest point on fixture) Width: 9" (measured from left most to right most point on fixture) Light Source: 120 V, Standard medium (E26) base socket Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 150 watt (max) Location Rating: Wet Location Single Head Post Lights Canyon View