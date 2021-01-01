Sterling 995 Latitude 25" Single Basin Drop In or Undermount Acrylic Laundry Sink White Fixture Utility Sink Acrylic

From sterling
Sterling 995 Latitude 25" Single Basin Drop In or Undermount Acrylic Laundry Sink Product Features: Single basin design provides maximum workspace Covered under Sterling's residential limited lifetime or commercial 3 year limited warranty Constructed of Sterling's engineered Vikrell material that maintains a superior stain and scratch resistance Drop in installation or undermount installation delivers a clean appearance to your existing kitchen design Center drain location provides optimal drainage capability All hardware needed for installation included Specifications: Height: 13 (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Overall Width: 22" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim) Overall Length: 25" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim) Basin Width: 16" (measured from the back inner rim to the front inner rim) Basin Length: 22" (measured from the left inner rim to the right inner rim) Basin Depth: 12-1/4" (measured from the center of basin to the rim) Installation Type: Drop In, Undermount Number of Faucet Holes: 1 Drain Outlet Connection: 3-1/2" Acrylic White