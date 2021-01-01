From currey and company
Currey and Company 9935 Toulouse 30 Light Chandelier Blacksmith Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Currey and Company 9935 Toulouse 30 Light Chandelier Currey and Company 9935 Toulouse 30 Light ChandelierMagnificent and bold, the Toulouse 30 light chandelier by Currey and Company is a perfect way to spruce up your home. Decorate your home with this lovely chandelier utilizing wrought iron material and incandescent lamping.Features:Material: Wrought IronSocket Finish: Antique CandlesleeveCord Color: BlackCord Length: 63'Specifications:Height: 53"Diameter: 33"Width: 33"Number of Bulbs: 30Bulb Type: IncandescentWatts per Bulb: 25Bulb Base: CandelabraMax Wattage: 750 Blacksmith