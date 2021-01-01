From nameeks
Nameeks 99289 Windisch 9" Wall Mounted Single Sided Makeup Mirror with 3x/5x Magnification Options - Includes Light Chrome / 5x Home Decor Mirrors
Advertisement
Nameeks 99289 Windisch 9" Wall Mounted Single Sided Makeup Mirror with 3x/5x Magnification Options - Includes Light Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brass and glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useAll hardware for installation is includedSpecifications:Glass Edge: PlainInstallation Type: Wall MountedMagnification: 3X, 5XMirror Frame: FramedMirror Shape: CircularPower Type: Plug-InWidth: 9" Make-up Mirror Chrome / 5x