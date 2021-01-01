From nameeks
Nameeks 99135 Windisch 8" Wall Mounted Double Sided Makeup Mirror with 3x/5x/7x Chrome / 3x Home Decor Mirrors Make-up Mirror
Nameeks 99135 Windisch 8" Wall Mounted Double Sided Makeup Mirror with 3x/5x/7x Product Features:Manufactured in SpainCovered under Nameeks 1 year limited warrantyConstructed out of brass and glassPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useAll hardware for installation is includedProduct Technologies::OP: Optical lens mirrors provide sharper images with significantly less distortion Specifications:Glass Edge: PlainHeight: 13-1/2"Installation Type: Free StandingMagnification: 3X, 5X, 7XMirror Frame: FramedMirror Shape: CircularPower Type: Plug-InWidth: 7-5/16" Make-up Mirror Chrome / 3x