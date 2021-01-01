From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 9910 Lange Single Light 11" Wide Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hudson Valley Lighting 9910 Lange Single Light 11" Wide Pendant FeaturesUltra secure mounting assembly includedSteel construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeShade is constructed from plaster(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes (1) 3", (1) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 18" downrodsUL rated for damp locationsCovered under 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 20"Minimum Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 78"Width: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 7 lbsCanopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No White