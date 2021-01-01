Kwikset 991 Juno Keyed Entry Door Knob and Sgl Cyl Deadbolt Combo Pack in SN

Kwikset 991 Lido Keyed Entry Door Lever and Sgl Cyl Deadbolt Combo Pack•Microban Antimicrobial product protection keeps door hardware 99.9% cleaner than unprotected surfaces•Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series™ product•For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed•Featuring SmartKey Security™, which protects against advanced break-in techniques and allows you to re-key your lock yourself in seconds.•SmartKey Security™ re-key technology is compatible with Kwikset (KW1) keyway or (SC1) keyway options•Comes with 2 keys•Latch has 2 interchangeable faceplates; round corner and square corner•ANSI/BHMA grade 2 certified•Latch has adjustable backset 2-3/8" to 2-3/4" to fit all standard door preparations•Includes both deadbolt and full lip round strikes•1 in. deadbolt throw•Locking mechanism functions with turn piece on the interior of the lock•Fully reversible lever, can be installed on both right handed and left handed doors•Easily installs in minutes with just a screwdriver•Lifetime mechanical and finish warranty