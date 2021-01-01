From kwikset

Kwikset 99090-023 SmartCode Electronic Deadbolt featuring Smart Key, Venetian Bronze

$90.78
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed Featuring SmartKey re-key technology; re-key the lock yourself in seconds in 3 easy steps Deadbolt operated by electronic keypad or key from outside and thumb turn inside ANSI/BHMA grade 2 certified Please see User Guide and Installation Manual under Technical Specification section for additional information., Weight: 3.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kwikset

