Newport Brass 9901L East Linear Double Handle Widespread Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Polished Chrome Faucet Kitchen Double Handle

Newport Brass 9901L East Linear Double Handle Widespread Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handles East Linear Double Handle Low Lead Widespread Kitchen Faucet with Metal Lever Handles Newport Brass kitchen faucets are available in several different styles with 25 unique finish options. Every Newport Brass kitchen faucet is CA/VT low lead compliant and WaterSense certified. Solid brass construction and ceramic disc cartridges ensure that your Newport Brass kitchen faucet will last the test of time. You will see why Newport Brass boasts Flawless Beauty from Faucet to Finish Features: Solid brass Metal lever handles Solid brass Low Lead Compliant WaterSense Certified ADA Compliant Readyship Available Finishes - Finishes guaranteed to be in stock by Newport Brass Polished Chrome Finish Features: Available in 25 beautiful finishes New Industry Leading lacquer Finish Process IAPMO Certified and tested Long Life Finishes - 10 Year Warranty Durable, color protected, scratch resistant Green, low VOC, energy efficient finishing process Specifications: Spout Reach: 8-3/8" Spout Height: 5-11/16" Overall Height: 11-1/4" Material : Solid Brass 1/2" valves Double Handle Polished Chrome