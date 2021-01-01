From drillpro

98VF 12000mAh Cordless Impact Wrench Brushless Motor 320 Nm Max Torque with Fast Charger Impact Wrench High Torque Drill Tool With LED Light

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Soft handle, non-slip more comfortable. Lock the bit through the rotating chuck. LED lights, convenient in the dark working environment. The speed control switch increases with the increase of the speed. A positive and negative switch, only a slight push can be done. Ideal for DIY, home and general building, engineering using, car repairing, etc.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com