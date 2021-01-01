From currey and company
Currey and Company 9872 Denison 4 Light Chandelier In Lantern Style Wrought Iron Frame Mole Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Currey and Company 9872 Denison 4 Light Chandelier In Lantern Style Wrought Iron Frame Currey and Company 9872 Denison 4 Light Chandelier In Lantern Style Wrought Iron FrameThis chandelier features an angular wrought iron frame in the shape of a traditional lantern. A open square finial and faux candle sockets complete the look. Suitable for a wide variety of spaces, this chandelier is sure to add ideal illumination and charm to any space.Currey and Company 9872 Features:Material: Wrought IronFixture Type: HardwireSocket Finish: Smoke WoodWire Color: SilverCurrey and Company 9872 Specifications:Height: 40"Depth: 26"Width: 26"Number Of Bulbs Required: 4 (not Included)Bulb Type: EdisonSocket Type: EdisonMaximum Watts Per Socket: 60Maximum Wattage For Product: 240Cord Length: 13'Chain Length: 6'Canopy Diameter: 5.75" Mole Black