From currey and company
Currey and Company 9870 Tidewater 6 Light 35" Wide Chandelier Silver Granello / Seaglass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Currey and Company 9870 Tidewater 6 Light 35" Wide Chandelier Dimensions:Fixture Height: 29"Width: 35"Chain Length: 6 FeetCord Length: 13 FeetElectrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 6Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Compatible Bulb Types: Incandescent, CFL, LEDBulb(s) Included: NoWatts per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 360Voltage: 120 Silver Granello / Seaglass