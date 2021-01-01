Capital Lighting 9863 French Country 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces

Capital Lighting 9863 French Country 3 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSecure metal mounting assemblyClear Glass ShadeUL listed for Wet LocationRequires (3) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) base bulbs (Not Included - Bulbs will be offered upon checkout)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimension:Height: 24"Width: 8" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Extension: 12" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Backplate Depth: 0.94"Backplate Height: 13.5"Backplate Width: 4.4"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoBulb Type: IncandescentWattage: 180Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Outdoor Wall Sconces Black