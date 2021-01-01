Wall sliding barn door with commercial grade black finished aluminum frame and opaque white glass insert, ideal for finished openings that are 60-in wide x 80-in high. A minimum header space of 3-in above the finished opening is required to install the top track (Track hardware: 122.5-in wide x 3.3-in high x 2.147-in deep). Fingerprint resistant laminated safety glass. Surface mounted design is easy is easy to install. ReliaBilt 9851 Series 60-in x 80-in Black Frosted Glass Prefinished Aluminum Double Barn Door (Hardware Included) | 98525068BKWL