From american pride
American Pride 9836ARDRUF Fontana 12" x 36" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Unfinished Maple Door White Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets Single
Advertisement
American Pride 9836ARDRUF Fontana 12" x 36" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Unfinished Maple Door Fontana 12" x 36" Single Door Medicine Cabinet with Unfinished Maple DoorAmerican Pride 9836ARDRUF Features:Recessed mountingMagnetic catch with striker plateFour adjustable shelves, one fixed shelfCabinet made from molded plasticSingle piano hingeAmerican Pride 9836ARDRUF Specifications:Overall Size: 12" x 36" x 4-3/8"Rough Opening: 10-1/4" x 34-1/4" x 2-1/2"Storage Depth: 3-3/8"Projection from wall: 1-11/16" Single Door White