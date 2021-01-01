From kichler
Kichler 9835LED Barrie 14" LED Outdoor Pendant with Beveled Glass Panels Black Outdoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 9835LED Barrie 14" LED Outdoor Pendant with Beveled Glass Panels FeaturesDurable aluminum constructionComes with a clear beveled shade(1) 10 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included 72" of adjustable chain includedVintage Edison bulb includedIntended for outdoor useCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedDimensionsHeight: 13-1/2"Maximum Height: 88"Width: 8"Product Weight: 4 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 69"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 10 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 92CRIBulb Included: Yes Black