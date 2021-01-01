From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 9808-FM Seaport 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Brushed Champagne Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush
Golden Lighting 9808-FM Seaport 2 Light 12" Wide Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesSwivel ball joints permit a multitude of configurationsConstructed from durable steel(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Golden Lighting's 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 12"Depth: 12"Product Weight: 4.62 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Brushed Champagne Bronze