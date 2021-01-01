From kwikset
Kwikset 98001-104 Hawthorne Single Cylinder Handleset w/Juno Knob featuring SmartKey in Venetian Bronze
Advertisement
Designer style and superior security with this Kwikset Signature Series product For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed Featuring SmartKey re-key technology; re-key the lock yourself in seconds in 3 easy steps Interior knob with universal handing; fits both right handed and left handed doors Features an adjustable latch to fit all standard door preparations, Weight: 5.23 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kwikset