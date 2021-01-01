98 Ft Flat Plug Power Strip 14AWG 15A Surge Protector Extension Cord 31A 4 USB Ports 6 Outlets Fast Charge Power Pack Fireproof Desktop Charger for.

Smart High-speed USB Charging Surge Protector: Single USB output of this USB power bar is up to 2.4A(Total USB output is 3.1A) that can provide a fast speed charge for your smartphne, iPhone, iPad, Laptop, PC camera etc. Right Angle Flat Plug Power Strip: The right angle flat plug design of this white electric power strip surge protector helps you plug your devices in the socket more easily in tight space or behind the furniture and almost 10 ft long extension cord power strip is very flexible for you to use in most occasions. Wide Spaced Power Outlets: There is enough space between two outlets, more advantageous than traditional power strips. No worry about your big plugs or non-standard plugs. It is convenient for you to travel with the power strip in other countries. It also has a small size and adjustable voltage. ( Size: 8.0x4.2x1.1, Voltage: 110V-240V ) No Safety Hazard at All: FCC & RoHS Certificates. Multiple protections! M