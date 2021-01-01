From verbatim
Verbatim 97709 Flash Reader USB 2.0 Card Reader
Modern, compact design offers enhanced portability & functionality Integrated USB cable allows fast & convenient Image transfer Compatible with USB 2.0 ports Compatible with Mac OS & PC Supports memory card formats including Secure Digital (SD), Secure Digital High Capacity (SDHC), Mini SD, Micro-SD, Memory Stick (MS), Memory Stick PRO, Memory Stick Duo, Memory Stick PRO Duo, Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo, Memory Stick Micro (M2), MultiMedia Card (MMC), Secure Digital XC (SDXC). Modern, compact design offers enhanced portability and functionality Integrated USB cable allows fast and convenient image transfer Limited One-Year Warranty (adapter to support Mini SD and Micro-SD not included)