Designers Fountain 97596 Single Light Up Lighting Post Light from the Dark Sky Amherst Collection Burnt Umber Outdoor Lighting Post Lights Single Head

Designers Fountain 97596 Single Light Up Lighting Post Light from the Dark Sky Amherst Collection Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.The Dark Sky Amherst Collection: The Amherst collection feature intricately carved filigree details and exquisitely scrolled arms with a European influence imparting a worldly sophistication. This best selling series includes a comprehensive selection of interior lighting fixtures in incandescent with nine models also available in Energy Star fluorescent. The more recent introduction of a matching ceiling fan plus track adaptable mini-track pendants and chandeliers offer even more opportunities to include the stylish Amherst throughout your interior setting. And we didn't forget your outdoor setting - select from our new exterior Dark Sky collection of Amherst lanterns.Material : Cast AluminumSecure mounting assembly for easy installation.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Height: 20.25"Width: 10"Energy Star: NoDark Sky: NoMotion Sensor: NoPhotocell: NoSolar: NoThe Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Single Head Post Lights Burnt Umber