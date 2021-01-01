From morris products
morris products 97556 multi-cable connector, insulated, single entry, black, 6 ports, 350 - 6 wire range, 5/16' allen hex 6 por
Black Insulated Electrical Power Connectors Multi-Cable Connector - Single Side Entry - Single Side Entry Cable Connector simplifies cable splicing and tapping applications Wires Enter the Same Side of the Connector Insulated with rugged high-dielectric Rubber/Vinyl Coating Pre-Filled with Oxide Inhibitor Single Side Entry Cable Connector is 6061-T6 Aluminum CU9AL Dual Rated for use with Copper and/or Aluminum wires