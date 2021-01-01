From currey and company
Currey and Company 9748 Four Light Beckmore Chandelier Old Iron Indoor Lighting Chandeliers NULL
Currey and Company 9748 Four Light Beckmore Chandelier A delightful 4 light lantern comes with seeded glass panels that give it a special appeal. The wrought iron framework is finished in old iron. The hand finishing process used on this chandelier lends an air of depth and richness not achieved by less time-consuming methods.Features:Material: Wrought IronFinish: Old IronSeeded GlassSpecifications:Dimensions: 20" (Square) x 37" (Height)Lights: 4Maximum Wattage: 60wBulb Type: BChain: 0827 NULL Old Iron