Kwikset 973HFLSQF Halifax Non-Turning Interior Trim Lever with Full Square Rosette for Inactive Dummy Handlesets Venetian Bronze Handleset Interior

Kwikset 973HFLSQF Halifax Non-Turning Interior Trim Lever with Full Square Rosette for Inactive Dummy Handlesets Dummy (Interior Only): Includes a blank rose for the interior side of the deadbolt and an interior knob or lever. No thumbturn will be included and the knob is stiff and non-operational. Interior packs are required where a handleset does not specifically come with the interior knob or lever mechanisms.The Vancouver handleset has a clean, low profile design. With this sleek contemporary style, you make a bold statement right at the front door. This handleset offers SmartKey Security™ that protects against advanced break-in methods and allows you to re-key your lock in seconds. Vancouver also features an adjustable throughbolt that allows for easy door mounting and a guaranteed fit.Features:BHMA Grade 1 CertifiedConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityInstalls easily with all necessary mounting hardware includedCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyKey Product Attributes:BumpGuard™: Lock bumping is an attack technique used to defeat conventional pin and tumbler locks. Kwikset's BumpGuard™ component utilizes a patented side locking bar which replaces the traditional pin and tumbler design providing protection against lock bumping.SmartKey®: This technology allows you to re-key your lock in seconds with 3 simple steps and features stainless steel racks, pins, and side locking bar for increased strength and security.Adjustable Throughbolt: Vertical andhorizontal adjustability allows for the perfect fit on any door. Thistechnology makes installation fast and hassle free.Microban®: Microban® protection is incorporated in the finish of select Kwikset products during the manufacturing process, giving you an added layer of protection against the growth of bacteriaSpecifications:Door Thickness: 1-3/4"Handing:, ReversibleMaterial: ZincCenter to Center: 5-1/2"Height: 8-1/8"Width: 2-3/4"Projection: 2-9/16"Lever Length: 4-1/2" Dummy Venetian Bronze