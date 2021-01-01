Designers Fountain 97331 Three Light Down Lighting Bowl Pendant from the Austin Collection Weathered Saddle Indoor Lighting Pendants

Designers Fountain 97331 Three Light Down Lighting Bowl Pendant from the Austin Collection Features:Designers Fountain carries a 1 Year warranty on all incandescent products, and a 3 year warranty on all fluorescent and LED items.The Austin Collection: Handsomely styled ironwork and hand forged details of the best selling Austin collection are displayed in a casual rustic Spanish style. Thirteen fixtures are included in this comprehensive series in addition to our new charming line voltage decorative track offering which includes a track kit, fixture, heads, mini-pendant and mini-chandelier. Available Finishes : Weathered SaddleGlass Options: Satin CrepeSecure mounting assembly for easy installation.Bulb Base and Compatibility:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: Compact FluorescentWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 300Height: 30.5"Width: 21.25"Energy Star: NoAll chain mounted fixtures include 3 feet of chain & 12 feet of wire unless otherwise noted.All stem mounted fixtures include one each of the following: 6”, 12”, 18” stem, unless otherwise noted.The Designers Fountain Story:Designers Fountain has been a leading manufacturer and distributor of decorative and functional residential lighting in the United Stated since 1985. Designs fitting the most current and future fashion trends, in addition to continued research and development of the latest technologies are what Designers Fountain is all about. Their philosophy is to continue to produce the highest quality products to meet all your lighting needs. Whether you are searching for traditional, transitional or contemporary styling, the breadth of their product line allows you to indulge your creative instincts at an affordable price. Weathered Saddle